Woman accused of murder told police to shoot her in the head, court told

By Press Association
Alice Wood leaves Chester Crown Court during her trial (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman accused of murdering her boyfriend told police “you should just shoot me in the head” after she was arrested, a court has heard.

Alice Wood, 23, ran over her partner Ryan Watson, 24, near their home in Rode Heath, Cheshire, after driving them home from a party on May 6 last year, a trial at Chester Crown Court has heard.

On Thursday, Pc Alistair Robinson told the court he was called to Sandbach Road at 11.40pm, where he could see Wood’s Ford Fiesta with the body of a man underneath it.

He said he was informed a female connected to the incident was at a nearby address and established that she was to be arrested on suspicion of murder.

Alice Wood (right)
Alice Wood, right, is accused of murdering her boyfriend (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said Wood was sitting on a sofa in the living room of the house and was “sobbing”.

He added: “I could smell alcohol. She appeared drunk.”

He said she was arrested on suspicion of murder by his colleague, then breathalysed and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Mr Robinson said as they travelled to custody in a police van his colleague explained what would happen when they got to the police station and Wood replied: “That’s fine, I deserve it.”

His colleague then told her everyone would look after her and she replied “I don’t deserve it”, Mr Robinson said.

He said Wood was compliant and when they got to the police station a further breathalyser test was carried out.

He told the court: “On a couple of occasions she said words to the effect of ‘you should just shoot me in the head’ whilst she was crying.”

The jury was shown bodyworn camera footage of Wood being arrested and in the car on the way to the police station, when she could be heard telling officers Mr Watson’s name, date of birth, address and confirming he was her fiance.

The prosecution allege Wood “lost her temper” and killed Mr Watson, hitting him with her Ford Fiesta and driving 158 metres with him underneath the car.

Wood denies murder.