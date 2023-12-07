Man re-arrested on suspicion of 1999 murder of teenage girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man re-arrested on suspicion of 1999 murder of teenage girl

By Press Association
Police tape (Yui Mok/PA)
Police tape (Yui Mok/PA)

Police re-arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on her way home from a nightclub in 1999, before releasing him under investigation.

The naked body of Victoria Hall was found in a ditch on September 24 1999, five days after she was last seen alive.

Suffolk Police reopened their investigation in 2019 after receiving fresh witness information, which they would not expand upon.

A man, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested on July 28 2021 on suspicion of Victoria’s murder then subsequently released under investigation.

He had not previously been arrested as part of the inquiry.

No details were given about his age or where he was arrested.

Suffolk Police said the same man was re-arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody for questioning.

The force said he was again released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary, left home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

The girls left the club at around 1am the following morning and parted ways at around 2.20am, yards from Victoria’s home.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Her parents awoke in the morning to discover their daughter had not returned home and a missing persons inquiry was launched.

Her body was found five days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

None of her clothing or possessions have been found.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the major investigation team.

People can call the incident room directly on 01473 613513 or use the major incident public reporting portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020112A02-PO2

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org