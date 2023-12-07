Santa Claus tells King he is on ‘very good boy list’

The King received some festive cheer when he met Father Christmas and was told he was on the “very good boy” list.

Charles chatted to the famous figure when he visited a west London shopping centre and was mobbed by scores of shoppers who snapped photos of him on their smart phones.

With the big day just over a fortnight away, Ealing Broadway shopping centre was filled with crowds when they realised a famous visitor was perusing food and craft stalls at the Christmas market.

The King during a visit to Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre (Peter Nicholls/PA)

During the visit, Charles walked over to Santa Claus’ grotto, which will be granting children’s wishes up until Christmas Eve, and had a brief chat with Father Christmas and some of his elves.

Father Christmas said afterwards: “I told him he’s on Santa’s ‘very good boy’ list and he replied ‘really?’

“I also said to him if he was at Sandringham this year and when he said he was, I asked him if there was room for my sleigh to park?”

Behind the large beard and red and white suit was Keith Flaherty, who described himself as a “frustrated thespian”.

He said about his seasonal job: “It’s lovely to get away from the real world of grown-ups and be with the kiddies – they are great.”