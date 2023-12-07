‘Murder plan’ to kill transgender teenager Brianna Ghey detailed in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Murder plan’ to kill transgender teenager Brianna Ghey detailed in court

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey was killed near Warrington in February (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)
Brianna Ghey was killed near Warrington in February (Family handout/Warrington Police/PA)

A crumpled, hand-written note of an alleged “murder plan” to kill transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was found on the bedroom floor of one of her alleged killers, a court has heard.

Notes were also made on serial killers including Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez and Harold Shipman in a black Pukka notebook when police searched the home of the 16-year-old suspect, identified only as Girl X, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was told.

Girl X and another youth, identified only as boy Y, both now 16 but aged 15 at the time of Brianna’s death, are blaming each other for the stabbing and both have pleaded not guilty to murder, their trial has heard.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during a “frenzied” attack after being lured to Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, on February 11.

Both suspects, spotted with Brianna earlier that day, were arrested and their homes searched.

Junior prosecution counsel Cheryl Mottram read out a list of agreed facts to the jury on day nine of the trial, including items seized from girl Y’s bedroom.

She said among handwritten notes was a spider diagram, drawn with the words good and evil in the middle of it.

The crumpled note found on the floor was headed “Saturday, 11th February,2023. Victim Brianna Ghey.”

The word “plan” was written underneath and underlined.

The note read: “Meet [Boy Y] at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library, bus stop. Wait until Brianna gets off bus, then the 3 of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipe/tunnel area.

“I say code word to [Boy Y]. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in stomach. [Boy Y] drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

A smiley face and a heart shape was also drawn on the top right-hand corner of the note.

Ms Mottram said a list of types of serial killers was written down, including mass murderer, psychopathic sexual sadist and copycat killers, and notes about “Killer Clown” John Wayne Gacy, a US serial killer.

Other notes were made on Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez and Harold Shipman.

Earlier, the jury heard X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death, and drew up a “kill list” of child victims, with girl X describing herself as a “satanist”.

The trial was adjourned until Friday afternoon.