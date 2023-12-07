Former Pc convicted over sex assaults and misconduct has jail term cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Pc convicted over sex assaults and misconduct has jail term cut

By Press Association
Former Greater Manchester Police officer Adnan Ali (Peter Byrne/PA)

A former police constable given a total jail term of five years after being convicted of sex assaults and misconduct in a public office has seen his sentence cut by appeal judges.

Three appeal judges concluded that Adnan Ali’s total sentence should be reduced to three years.

Ali, 37, who entered not guilty pleas, had been convicted of five counts of sex assault and 15 counts of misconduct in public office after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.

Judge Dennis Watson handed him jail sentences of between two and three years for each sex assault, and five years for each misconduct offence.

The trial judge had said all sentences would run concurrently – making a total of five years.

Jurors heard that Ali had been serving with Greater Manchester Police when the offences were committed.

They heard that he had sexually assaulted three victims, aged between 15 and 18, and sent sexual messages while working on the Greater Manchester Police cadet scheme and apprenticeship programme.

Prosecutors told how Ali had worked as a volunteer “police cadet leader” and a “student officer development and assessment coordinator”.

Lawyers representing Ali had argued, at a recent Court of Appeal hearing in London, that the total five-year term was “manifestly excessive”.

Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mr Justice Bennathan and Judge Guy Kearl decided that the five-year misconduct terms were “too long” and should be reduced to three years.

They said his total sentence would therefore be three years.

Ali had also appealed against his conviction – but the three judges dismissed that challenge.