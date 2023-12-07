Wild birds ‘distinguish between calls made by different African tribes’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild birds ‘distinguish between calls made by different African tribes’ – study

By Press Association
Yao honey hunter Seliano Rucunua holding a male honeyguide in Mozambique (Claire Spottiswoode/University of Cambridge)
Humans can sweet-talk birds into helping them find honey but they need to know what type of call to make – be it a loud trill and a grunt or a melodic whistle.

Greater honeyguides – small brown birds found in Africa – engage in a two-way conversation with local honey-hunting tribespeople as part of a team effort to uncover where the best beehives are hidden.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have found that different tribespeople in Africa use different calls to communicate with honeyguides, and the birds respond much more readily to locals than to foreign calls.

In return for revealing the location of honey stashes, the honeyguides are rewarded with the leftover beeswax.

Yao honey-hunters using fire and tools to harvest a bees' nest in the Niassa Special Reserve in Mozambique
Scientists say that this relationship between honeyguides and honey hunters is a rare example of co-operation between humans and wild animals.

Dr Claire Spottiswoode, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Cambridge and the University of Cape Town, said: “We found that honeyguides prefer the calls given by their local human partners, compared to foreign calls and arbitrary human sounds.

“This benefits both species, since it helps honey hunters attract a honeyguide to show them hard-to-find bees’ nests, and helps honeyguides to choose a good partner to help them to get at the wax.”

The researchers said that Hadza honey hunters in Tanzania communicate with the birds using a melodic whistle, whereas Yao honey hunters in Mozambique use a trill followed by a grunt.

Experiments have shown that honeyguides in Tanzania are more than three times more likely to help people giving the local Hadza whistle than those giving the foreign Yao trill and grunt.

Similarly, honeyguides in Mozambique are almost twice as likely to co-operate when they hear the local Yao trill and grunt as opposed to the Hadza whistle.

Honey-harvest in the Niassa Special Reserve in Mozambique
Honey harvest in the Niassa Special Reserve in Mozambique (Claire Spottiswoode/University of Cambridge)

The scientists also found that those who use a completely different call are less likely to attract a bird to help them find honey.

The researchers said the exchange of calls between birds and humans are culturally determined, “signalling a desire to partner with the bird to find honey”.

Dr Brian Wood, an anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said: “Once these local cultural traditions are established, it pays for everyone – birds and humans – to conform to them, even if the sounds themselves are arbitrary.”

Dr Spottiswoode added: “What’s remarkable about the honeyguide-human relationship is that it involves free-living wild animals whose interactions with humans have evolved through natural selection, possibly over the course of hundreds of thousands of years.

She added: “This ancient, evolved behaviour has then been refined to local cultural traditions – the different human call sounds – through learning.”

The research is published in the journal Science.