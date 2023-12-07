Martin Scorsese to receive award from Producers Guild of America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Scorsese to receive award from Producers Guild of America

By Press Association
Martin Scorsese’s producing credits include his own films such as Hugo and The Wolf Of Wall Street (PA)
Martin Scorsese’s producing credits include his own films such as Hugo and The Wolf Of Wall Street (PA)

Martin Scorsese will be honoured with the prestigious David O Selznick Achievement Award in February, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced.

“Marty’s trailblazing career as a producer, marked by decades of bold, breakthrough projects, demands to be celebrated,” said PGA presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain in a joint statement.

“His mastery and unwavering commitment to the craft are truly unparalleled.”

A three-time PGA Award nominee with six decades of producing credits, Scorsese recalled the first time he was honoured by the guild.

“In March 1965, I was flown out to Los Angeles by the PGA to receive an award for my student film ‘It’s Not Just You, Murray!’. I was 22 at the time. At the same event, a much older filmmaker was also being honoured. His name was Alfred Hitchcock,” Scorsese said in a statement.

“Fifty-eight years later, I’m proud to say that I am now the much older filmmaker. And I’m touched and extremely honoured to be receiving an award named after a true legend among producers, David O Selznick. It makes me feel like I’ve come full circle.”

In addition to Killers Of The Flower Moon, Scorsese’s producing credits include his own films such as Hugo and The Wolf Of Wall Street, as well as those from others, including Hollywood productions, indies, documentaries, foreign films and those from first time directors.

He has also produced television, including Boardwalk Empire.

Surprisingly, Scorsese has never won the guild’s top award for best theatrical motion picture.

Scorsese will accept the honour at the Producers Guild Awards on February 25 in Los Angeles, joining the ranks of previous honourees such as Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise and Kevin Feige.