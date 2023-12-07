Kate promotes ‘special’ Christmas Eve carol service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate promotes ‘special’ Christmas Eve carol service

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales will lead the service (ITV/PA)
A beaming Princess of Wales poses in front of a Christmas tree in a promotional clip for a “special carol service” at Westminster Abbey.

The service, hosted by Kate, is due to take place at the Gothic abbey in central London on Friday, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm.

A teaser clip for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme featuring Kate aired on ITV1 at 9.45pm on Thursday.

In it, Kate says: “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service, as we say a heartfelt thank-you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

The service, supported by The Royal Foundation, will honour those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK.

Linked to Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, the service will showcase “the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives”.

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform popular carols, alongside musical performances by the likes of Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, and a special duet by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince of Wales will give a reading during the service (PA)

Readings will be given by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, and Jim Broadbent, while a specially commissioned poem written by Joseph Coelho, the Children’s Laureate, will be read by Leonie Elliott.

The Christmas Eve broadcast will also feature additional content, including an introduction by Kate and films emphasising the importance of early childhood.

It will include contributions from Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Ugo Monye, Andrea and Virginia Bocelli and Dame Sheila Hancock.

The service will see Westminster Abbey filled with “sustainable, eco-friendly festive decorations”.

New features this year include a Christmas post box located outside the abbey for children to send handmade Christmas cards and best wishes to other youngsters who might be struggling this festive season.

Guests will be treated to carols and Christmas songs upon arrival by the Action for Children Young Carers Aloud choir, made up of 12 young carers including one aged just six.

Attendees have been nominated by lord-lieutenants across the nation, in addition to charities associated with members of the royal family.

They will be joined by those working in early years – a key focus area of Kate’s work through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The audience will also consist of those who may have had a challenging year, including children and families, or those who might find the winter period difficult.