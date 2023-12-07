William surprises mother on charity walk in memory of daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William surprises mother on charity walk in memory of daughter

By Press Association
William surprised a mother during her walk in memory of her daughter (Anthony Devlin/PA)
William surprised a mother during her walk in memory of her daughter (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Prince of Wales surprised a mother during a walking challenge in memory of her daughter who took her own life.

Emma Webb, mother to Brodie who died aged 16, screamed after William approached her during her walk to raise money for suicide prevention charities.

Ms Webb is walking more than 157 miles over 18 days from Chepstow in Monmouthshire, Wales, to the Excel Centre in London to raise money for charity.

On day 13 of her walk, called Leg on to London, Ms Webb had a surprise visit from William who hugged her and showed support for her challenge.

In a video posted on Facebook, William walked slowly towards Ms Webb who can be heard screaming in shock.

On Facebook she wrote: “So day 13… and this happened. How very, very kind and supportive. Keep watching for the biggest surprise.”

The video was widely shared across a number of social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, being seen by more than one million users.

In tribute to her daughter, who was a show jumper, Ms Webb is walking with a life-size resin horse to pay homage to Brodie’s hobby.

The walk began on November 25 at the David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow, which was Brodie’s favourite showground.

The challenge will end at the Excel Centre in London Docklands in time for the International Horse Show, which is an event Ms Webb attended annually with Brodie.

On her website, called “do it for brodie”, Ms Webb said the horse show was “a huge part of our lives and we loved attending each year as part of our family lead up to Christmas celebrations”.

Ms Webb’s challenge aims to raise money for Riders Mind, a charity aiming to improve the mental wellbeing of equestrians, and Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

The challenge will see Ms Webb walk from Wales through Bath, Wiltshire, Reading and Slough before she walks from Heathrow Terminal 3 and Hyde Park to reach her destination at the Excel Centre next Wednesday.

Ms Webb aimed to raise a total of £30,000 on JustGiving, but surpassed her target by more than £2,500 as of Thursday.