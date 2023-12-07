31-year-old man charged with murder of nursing assistant Odhran Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

31-year-old man charged with murder of nursing assistant Odhran Kelly

By Press Association
Odhran Kelly (PSNI)
Odhran Kelly (PSNI)

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly.

The man, who was charged on Thursday by detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team, is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A second 31-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives investigating the murder formally identified Mr Kelly on Wednesday.

His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the early hours of Sunday.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in remembrance of Mr Kelly on Edward Street.

Lurgan incident
PSNI forensic officers at the Edward Street area of Lurgan, Co Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Also on Thursday, two women appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to the murder of Mr Kelly.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.

A clerk read out the charge that on December 3 they assisted an offender by attempting to impede their apprehension or prosecution, described as “helping another person in the disposal of the body of Odhran Kelly”.

The defendants appeared in person in court and indicated they understood the charge.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

Odhran Kelly death
People at vigil in Lurgan, Co Armagh (Claudia Savage/PA)

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing and District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded them both into custody.

They are both to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on December 15.