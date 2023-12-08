What the papers say – December 8

The front pages on Friday cover various topics, including Rishi Sunak’s revised Rwanda plan and the related Conservative Party fallout.

The Times leads with a story on the new version of the Government’s Rwanda plan, with top lawyers warning the Prime Minister the new legislation still risks failing despite Mr Sunak touting that it “blocks every single reason” for legal challenges against migrant flights.

The Guardian splashes with a story on Mr Sunak, who is understood to be fighting to hold his party together as party unity fractures in the wake of the newly announced updated legislation.

The i and The Independent focus on the “growing rebellion” within the Conservatives, as Mr Sunak “pleads” with his party to form a united front.

The Daily Mirror runs with a somewhat similar lead story, one that tells of an imploding party on the brink of civil war, 18 no-confidence letters from “raging right-wingers”, and a Prime Minister fighting for his job.

The Daily Telegraph runs with a Friday headline that takes the Conservative civil unrest one step further, as the Tory chairman has labelled the possible axing of Mr Sunak as “insanity”.

The Daily Mail leads with a headline on the increase of the BBC licence fee, which is set to rise by £10.50. The paper also called the possibility of sending defaulters to prison “indefensible”.

The Sun also runs with a front page that centres around British TV, instead placing its focus on the staff of Channel 4’s This Morning and the fallout after former host Philip Schofield’s affair.

The Metro leads with a piece on the “callous and perverse inhumanity” of Ofsted in the wake of the death by suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry, aged 53.

The Financial Times splashes with a front on Labour’s shadow City minister, who says her party stopped “sneering at business” by appointing 10 new City advisers.

And the Daily Star carries a piece on an airport smuggler who stuffed a prairie dog and two otters down their pants while attempting to thwart border officials.