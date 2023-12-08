Hunter Biden has nine tax charges added to gun indictments in latest legal probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunter Biden has nine tax charges added to gun indictments in latest legal probe

By Press Association
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Hunter Biden is facing nine fresh indictments in California as the special counsel investigation into the president’s son intensifies against the looming 2024 election.

The new charges include three felonies and six misdemeanours.

They will be added to a slew of federal firearms charges, in which the state of Delaware alleges Hunter Biden broke several laws against drug users having guns in 2018.

The fresh charges came about on Thursday, shortly after the implosion of a plea deal that would have spared him jail time and right in time to potentially throw a spanner in the works of his father’s campaign for re-election.

Special counsel David Weiss described the junior Mr Biden, aged 53, as a man who “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.

Hunter Biden Congress
President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance in July (Julio Cortez/AP)

The charges are centred on at least 1.4 million dollars (£1.2 million) in taxes Mr Biden owed between 2016 and 2019, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

The back taxes have since been paid.

In a fiery response, defence attorney Abbe Lowell accused Mr Weiss of “bowing to Republican pressure” in the case.

“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Mr Lowell said.

The White House declined to comment on Thursday’s indictment, referring questions to the Justice Department or Hunter Biden’s personal representatives.

If convicted, Mr Biden could face a maximum of 17 years in prison. The special counsel probe remains open, Mr Weiss said.