New England Patriots snap five-game slide with win over Pittsburgh Steelers

The New England Patriots ended a five-game losing streak with a 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A week after failing to reach the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England’s offence finally found some form behind quarterback Bailey Zappe.

He threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while Pittsburgh’s Mitch Trubisky was held to just one passing touchdown and 190 yards in the air.

FINAL: Bailey Zappe and the @Patriots get the W in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/iNtJBVccTy — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2023

The Steelers were under pressure almost immediately when Zappe found Ezekiel Elliott in the end zone within the first minute.

Pittsburgh were able to steady the ship slightly through kicker Chris Boswell’s 56-yard field goal, but back-to-back Hunter Henry touchdowns to open up the second quarter saw New England stretch their lead to 18.

Trubisky was eventually able to reduce that deficit to 11 before the end of the first half, but it took until the fourth quarter for the scoreboard to tick over again.

A one-yard run from Trubisky at the start of the quarter kept the game alive for Pittsburgh, but the New England defence was ultimately able to hold on for the Patriots to pick up just their third win of the year.