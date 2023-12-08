Rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad

By Press Association
The US Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
The US Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

A rocket attack at the sprawling US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday morning caused minor material damage but no casualties, US and Iraqi officials said.

The attack is the first on the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone to be confirmed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The zone houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies, on the west bank of the Tigris River.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks that targeted bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began three months ago.

The US military says a total of 78 attacks have been carried out against US facilities over the past weeks, of which 37 were in Iraq and 41 in Syria.

An Iraqi security official said 14 Katyusha rockets were fired on Friday, of which some struck near one of the embassy’s gates while others fell in the river.

The official said the rocket attack caused material damage but no casualties.

A US military official said a multi-rocket attack was launched at US and Coalition forces in the vicinity of the embassy complex and Union III, which houses offices of the US-led coalition.

The official added that no casualties and no damage to infrastructure were reported.

An embassy spokesperson said at approximately 4.15 am (2.15 am GMT), the US Embassy was attacked by two salvos of rockets.

“Assessments are ongoing, but there are no reported casualties on the Embassy compound,” the official said, adding that by Friday morning no specific group had claimed responsibility, but indications are the attacks were from Iran-aligned militias.

“We again call on the Government of Iraq, as we have done on many occasions, to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities,” the official said.

“We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defence and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement that “targeting diplomatic missions is something that cannot be justified”.

He called the attack an “insult to Iraq, its stability and security,” and promised to “pursue the perpetrators of the attack … and bring them to justice.”

Mr Sudani came to power with the support of a coalition of Iran-backed parties, but he also wants continued good relations with the US and has backed the ongoing presence of American troops in his country.

While no group claimed responsibility for the embassy attack, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias, issued statements claiming separate attacks Friday on the al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, which is used by US forces, and on a base located at the Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.

There are roughly 2,500 US troops in Iraq and around 900 others in eastern Syria, on missions against the Islamic State group.

In both countries, Iran has militias loyal to Tehran.

In response to attacks against American troops, the US has retaliated with airstrikes three times in Syria since October 17, targeting weapons depots and other facilities linked directly to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militias.

The US also struck multiple sites in Iraq late last month after a militia group fired short-range ballistic missiles at US forces at al Asad air base.