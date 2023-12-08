Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats

By Press Association
Nintendo has cancelled an upcoming video game event in Japan, and postponed several others, because of persistent threats to the company, its workers and people who may take part in them (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Nintendo has cancelled its upcoming video game showcase and postponed several other events because of persistent threats to the company, its workers and players.

Kyoto-based Nintendo Co said in an online statement: “We decided we could not amply ensure the safety of our customers.”

The Japanese manufacturer behind the Super Mario and Pokemon cancelled Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, which had been set for January 20 and 21.

The Japanese manufacturer has also cancelled several other events including the Splatoon championship and a Mario Kart contest (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

The annual event showcases Nintendo games and lets visitors sample them in a huge Tokyo exhibition hall.

Nintendo also postponed several contests, including the Japan championship for the popular ink-shooting game Splatoon, initially scheduled for later in December, as well as next year’s Mario Kart and Splatoon contests.

The company declined to give details of the threats but said police were contacted.

Nintendo has been targeted before but said the potential risk to the public proved too much.

The new dates for the postponed events will be announced later, Nintendo said.

“We apologise sincerely to all those who have been looking forward to the events,” it said.

Cancellation of an event over threats is not common in Japan, a relatively safe, low-crime nation.

But recently, complaints have surfaced about verbal and online abuse, raising concern that the problem may be serious.