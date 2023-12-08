Cornwall is a water pollution hotspot, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cornwall is a water pollution hotspot, figures show

By Press Association
Water pollution can come from sewage discharges, industrial dumping, agriculture and road run-off (PA)
Cornwall has seen more water pollution incidents than any other local authority area in England, new figures show.

The Environment Agency recorded 1,278 incidents in the area over five years, making it the only place to top 1,000 cases, data obtained by Radar has revealed.

Laurence Couldrick, chief executive of the Westcountry Rivers Trust, warned of the impact of pollution on Cornish rivers and seas, given their “economic and environmental importance”.

He urged water companies to clean up their act in the south west but said agriculture and other sources are also to blame.

Larger local authorities were most likely to have suffered water pollution but three cities – Bradford (447 incidents), Leeds (361) and Birmingham (343) – also made the top 20.

Across England, nearly 36,000 category one to three water pollution incidents were recorded between 2018 and 2022.

Of these, 246 were classed as ‘major’ incidents – the most serious category – while 1,286 were ‘significant’.

The water industry has come under particular scrutiny for how it records pollution events.

The figures show the number of cases stemming from water companies is on the rise – from 1,922 in 2018 to 2,213 last year.

This week, an investigation by BBC Panorama suggested United Utilities, a water company in the north west of England, wrongfully downgraded 60 incidents to the lowest possible category, meaning they caused no environmental harm.

United Utilities “strongly rejects” the claims.

Water pollution can also come from other sources, such as agricultural run-off or industry and manufacturing.

The Rivers Trust, a charity working to protect waterways in the UK, said: “People are rightly demanding that we restore our water bodies to a state of good health and resilience.”

Tessa Wardley, director of communications and advocacy at the charity, called Panorama’s findings “extremely concerning”.

She said “any pollution affecting rivers must be taken seriously”, noting that not a single river in England is classed as being in good health.

A spokesperson for Water UK, a trade association, said: “Although this data reveals that two-thirds of all water pollution incidents had nothing to do with water companies, the industry takes its role in reducing pollution very seriously.”

They said serious incidents have fallen by more than a third since 2011.

“Companies are now proposing to invest £96 billion, the highest on record, which will include upgrades to sewage treatment works and an overhaul of our sewer network,” they added.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The number of pollution incidents caused by the water industry is unacceptably high. We expect water companies to significantly reduce them, and to report them to us quickly.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary and have secured over £150 million in fines from the water industry since 2015.”