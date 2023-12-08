Imelda May marks Sinead O’Connor’s birthday on day of Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imelda May marks Sinead O’Connor’s birthday on day of Shane MacGowan’s funeral

By Press Association
Mourners lined the streets of Dublin to say goodbye to the Pogues frontman at a public procession on Friday ahead of his funeral (Michael Walter/PA)
Irish singer Imelda May has sent birthday wishes to the late Sinead O’Connor on the day of Shane MacGowan’s funeral saying “what a day for Ireland”.

O’Connor, who died in July and was a close friend of May and MacGowan, would have marked her 57th birthday on Friday.

Months after mourners lined the streets of Bray, in Co Wicklow, to pay their respects to the Nothing Compares 2 U singer, they returned in their hundreds on Friday as the coffin of Pogues frontman MacGowan was carried through Dublin in a glass horse-drawn carriage.

Best known for the festive hit Fairytale Of New York with his London-Irish punk/folk band, MacGowan died at the age of 65 last week.

To mark the day, May posted a photo to Instagram of her alongside O’Connor and MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke which was taken at his 60th birthday celebrations.

“Happy Birthday Sinead. We send Shane off to join you today,” she wrote alongside it.

“What a day for Ireland. How blessed we were to have had such giants in our midst.”

She added that she was sending “all my love” to O’Connor and MacGowan’s families and signed it off with “gra mor” which translates to “big love”.

Clarke, who travelled in a car in the cortege for her husband, was among those to like the post.

She also marked what would have been O’Connor’s birthday with a photo posted to X, formerly Twitter, which showed her former husband singing alongside the singer, wearing a red-and-white festive outfit.

May also paid tribute to MacGowan following his death, thanking him for sharing his “glorious talents”.

The funeral procession of Shane MacGowan after crossing Mac Mahon Bridge in Dublin
Mourners lined the streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan at a public procession ahead of his funeral (Niall Carson/PA)

In a long post to Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you for opening your heart and sharing with us your glorious talents. We’ll never see the likes of again.

“Your genius songwriting and poetry weaved of words and wisdom that made mortals feel seen, heard and moved from stony stoicism to quiet tears.”

She was joined by a host of famous faces in remembering the Irish punk, including MacGowan’s former bandmate Spider Stacy, Australian musician and actor Nick Cave, singer Billy Bragg and The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess.