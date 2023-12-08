Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has sold more than 4 million tickets (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has sold more than 4 million tickets (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Not only was Swift’s landmark Eras Tour the number one tour both worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping 1.04 billion dollars (£831.6 million) with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found.

Pollstar data is pulled from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data and other undefined research, collected from November 17 2022 to November 15 2023.

YE-Pop Culture Moments
Swift’s tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark according to Pollstar (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Representatives for the publication did not immediately clarify if they adjusted past tour data to match 2023 inflation in naming Swift the first to break the billion-dollar threshold.

Pollstar also found that Swift brought in approximately 200 million dollars (£159.8 million) in merch sales and her blockbuster film adaptation of the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has reportedly earned approximately 250 million dollars (£199 million) in sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

According to their estimates, Pollstar predicts a big 2024 for Swift as well.

YE-Pop Culture Moments
Pollstar also predicts a big year for Swift next year as she embarks on even more tour dates across the globe, including dates in the UK and Europe (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

The magazine projects the Eras Tour will once again reach 1 billion dollars (£799 million) within their eligibility window, meaning Swift is likely to bring in more than 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) over the span of the tour.

Worldwide, Swift’s tour was followed by Beyonce in second, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band in third, Coldplay in fourth, Harry Styles in fifth, followed by Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Pink, The Weeknd and Drake.

In North America, there was a similar top 10: Swift, followed by Beyonce, Morgan Wallen, Drake, P!nk, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Ed Sheeran, George Strait, Karol G and RBD.

Beyond Swift, 2023 was a landmark year for concert sales: worldwide, the top 100 tours of the year saw a 46% jump from last year, bringing in 9.17 billion dollars (£7.31 billion) compared with 2022’s 6.28 billion dollars (£5.06 billion).

Earlier this week, Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Last month, Apple Music named her its artist of the year; Spotify revealed she was 2023’s most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1 and beating Bad Bunny’s three-year record.

Consider 2023 a year of incredible pop music dominance — (Taylor’s Version).