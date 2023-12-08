Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

Not only was Swift’s landmark Eras Tour the number one tour both worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping 1.04 billion dollars (£831.6 million) with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found.

Pollstar data is pulled from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data and other undefined research, collected from November 17 2022 to November 15 2023.

Swift’s tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark according to Pollstar (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Representatives for the publication did not immediately clarify if they adjusted past tour data to match 2023 inflation in naming Swift the first to break the billion-dollar threshold.

Pollstar also found that Swift brought in approximately 200 million dollars (£159.8 million) in merch sales and her blockbuster film adaptation of the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has reportedly earned approximately 250 million dollars (£199 million) in sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

According to their estimates, Pollstar predicts a big 2024 for Swift as well.

Pollstar also predicts a big year for Swift next year as she embarks on even more tour dates across the globe, including dates in the UK and Europe (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

The magazine projects the Eras Tour will once again reach 1 billion dollars (£799 million) within their eligibility window, meaning Swift is likely to bring in more than 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) over the span of the tour.

Worldwide, Swift’s tour was followed by Beyonce in second, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band in third, Coldplay in fourth, Harry Styles in fifth, followed by Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Pink, The Weeknd and Drake.

In North America, there was a similar top 10: Swift, followed by Beyonce, Morgan Wallen, Drake, P!nk, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Ed Sheeran, George Strait, Karol G and RBD.

Beyond Swift, 2023 was a landmark year for concert sales: worldwide, the top 100 tours of the year saw a 46% jump from last year, bringing in 9.17 billion dollars (£7.31 billion) compared with 2022’s 6.28 billion dollars (£5.06 billion).

Earlier this week, Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Last month, Apple Music named her its artist of the year; Spotify revealed she was 2023’s most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1 and beating Bad Bunny’s three-year record.

Consider 2023 a year of incredible pop music dominance — (Taylor’s Version).