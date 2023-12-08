Of lotus eaters, loofahs and singalongs – Dublin bids farewell to Shane MacGowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Of lotus eaters, loofahs and singalongs – Dublin bids farewell to Shane MacGowan

By Press Association
Fan John Farrell waited outside Shelbourne Park Stadium for the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan (Liam McBurney/PA)
Fan John Farrell waited outside Shelbourne Park Stadium for the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan (Liam McBurney/PA)

In front of the old pharmacy made famous by one of Ireland’s literary greats, hundreds congregated to pay tribute to another poet of a generation.

As Shane MacGowan’s coffin passed by Sweny’s – the Victorian chemist’s shop that featured in the “lotus eaters” chapter of James Joyce’s epic novel Ulysses – mourners applauded and tossed roses at the horse-drawn carriage bearing the remains of The Pogues frontman.

The music from the Artane marching band faded as the procession made its way onto Fenian Street, where the coffin was transferred to a hearse ahead of the songwriter’s final journey to his funeral in Co Tipperary.

But back on Lincoln Place, on the pavement outside Sweny’s, the songs played on.

Musicians who had gathered to acknowledge the passing of an icon led the crowd in an impromptu rendition of Pogues classics.

Gardai, who had closed the roads to traffic to allow the procession to pass, were in no rush to reopen them, as more and more people were drawn to a singalong touched with both melancholy and joy.

It began with A Pair Of Brown Eyes before a rousing airing of Dirty Old Town rang out around Dublin’s southside.

It concluded, as it was always going to, with Fairytale Of New York.

Some hugged, others danced.

Amid a sea of mobile phone videoing the scenes, a woman held aloft a black and white photograph of MacGowan. Another waved a record sleeve of one of his hit singles.

As the last bars played, a loud cheer erupted.

With that, the crowd dissipated, the road was reopened, and that historic corner of Dublin city centre returned to normal.

Shane MacGowan funeral
MacGowan’s funeral procession crosses Mac Mahon Bridge in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The earlier procession began in Ringsend before making its way over McMahon Bridge, along Pearse Street and then down Westland Row and onward to Sweny’s on Lincoln Place. Along the way the cortege paused several times, as the Artane Band played Pogues songs.

Those who lined the route are unlikely to forget Dublin’s farewell to Shane MacGowan.

Dubliner Darragh McColgan he captured the essence of what being Irish means.

“Outside of my family I think he has had more influence on the way I think about Irish culture and music than anybody else,” he said.

“The man was a genius really.”

Shane MacGowan funeral
Victoria Mary Clarke, right, the wife of Shane MacGowan, in the funeral procession (Liam McBurney/PA)

Aidan Grimes, who watched from Pearse Street, recalled the first time he saw The Pogues at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1985.

“It is imprinted in my mind forever, just the madness and mayhem, the raucous nature of his singing and the music they were playing,” he said.

“Through the years he evolved into a great poet, and he will be sadly missed.”

Shane MacGowan funeral
McGowan’s funeral service was taking place later in Nenagh, Co Tipperary (Liam McBurney/PA)

Josie Feeney travelled down from Co Leitrim to pay her respects.

She also believes MacGowan’s lyrics were a form of poetry.

And, much like Joyce’s description of Sweny’s pharmacy, she is confident his words will endure.

“He was a genius,” she said.

“His legacy will live on forever.”