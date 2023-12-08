Robber given life sentence after stabbing two police officers in central London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Robber given life sentence after stabbing two police officers in central London

By Press Association
Mohamed Rahman has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years at Kingston Crown Court, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Mohamed Rahman has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years at Kingston Crown Court, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A robber has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after stabbing two officers in London’s West End following a police pursuit.

Mohamed Rahman, 25, knifed police constable Joseph Gerrard in the neck and chest – “targeting where the Met (stab) vest did not provide protection” – and Pc Alannah Mulhall in the arm early on September 16 last year while intoxicated.

The officers, who were attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster, have both told how they experienced enduring pain and extensive changes to their lives after the incident.

Mohamed Rahman court case
A court artist sketch of Mohamed Rahman during his sentencing at Kingston Crown Court, London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A group of officers pursued Rahman after a member of the public, Mark Graven, told police the defendant had revealed to him a knife before taking his phone powerbank in Shaftesbury Avenue.

Over the course of the police pursuit – which led them to Leicester Square and during which Pava spray and tasers were unable to contain the defendant – Rahman stabbed both Pc Mulhall and Pc Gerrard with a kitchen knife he had appropriated, and inflicted a cut to Pc Richard Ulla’s finger.

Rahman, of Notting Hill, west London, was convicted in October after a trial at Kingston Crown Court of the attempted murder of Pc Gerrard and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent against Pc Mulhall.

He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Pc Ulla, two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article against two other officers and possession of a bladed article.

Rahman was further found guilty of robbing Mr Graven.

He was given a minimum term of 20 years, minus the 449 days he has already spent on remand.

Judge Rajeev Shetty told Rahman: “I am sure that you are capable of the most violent kind of behaviour to others which has the potential to kill.”

He added: “Anyone who is unhinged enough to attack a group of police officers …poses an even greater risk to the public.”

Pc Gerrard said in a statement made in February, read by the prosecution in court, that he was “in agony every single day” for months and that his life had come to a “complete standstill”.

In a statement he made in September, the officer said he is still not back to “zero pain”.

He said: “It has been an uphill struggle to get myself free from injury.

“It has been a long, frustrating year.

“My life has been on hold.

“I’m sick and tired of how long rehabilitation is taking.”

Pc Mulhall read two statements out in court, the first made in February, in which she said: “It was a terrifying incident to be part of and will forever scar me mentally and physically.”

She told the court how she moved back to her parents’ house and “essentially became an infant again”.

“After the incident I cried for 96 days in a row,” she said.

She told of how she felt “a lot of guilt” over the fact that she pushed the emergency button which triggered other officers’ involvement in the incident, including Pc Gerrard.

“I thought Pc Gerrard was going to die that morning and this is a thought that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Pc Mulhall said.

In her September statement, made just over a year after the incident, she said: “The Alannah I knew died that morning and in her place now is a girl I don’t recognise.”

She looked at and addressed Rahman sitting in the dock, telling him how he has “taken so much away from me”.

Chris Henley KC, defending, told the court his client had been going through a “mental health crisis” and had become “increasingly paranoid” in the days leading up to the incident.

The court heard Rahman came into contact with police three days before the incident, following reports that he was feeling suicidal, after which he spent days living on the streets.

Rahman, wearing a white skull cap and blue robe, wrote a letter of apology that was read out by his barrister in court.

He said he wished he could go back and change what happened, adding: “I feel extremely guilty for what I have done.”

He called his actions “out of character”, labelled himself a non-violent person and insisted it was “never” his intention to hurt anyone.

Rahman also said he had “nothing against the police”.

After sentencing, the judge gave commendations to Pcs Gerrard and Mulhall, and other officers involved.