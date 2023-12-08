Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump but narrows restrictions on his speech

A federal appeals court in Washington has upheld a gag order on former president Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case, but narrowed the restrictions on his speech.

The three-judge panel’s ruling modifies the gag order to allow the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner to make disparaging comments about special counsel Jack Smith.

But the court upheld the ban on public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses concerning their potential participation in the case.

Mr Trump, who has described the gag order as unconstitutional muzzling of his political speech, could appeal over the ruling to the full court or to the Supreme Court.

Special counsel Jack Smith (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order in October, barring Mr Trump from making public statements targeting Mr Smith and other prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit had lifted the gag order while it considered Mr Trump’s challenge.

Prosecutors have argued the restrictions are necessary to protect the integrity of the case and shield potential witnesses and others involved in the case from harassment and threats inspired by Mr Trump’s incendiary social media posts.

The order has had a whirlwind trajectory through the courts since prosecutors proposed it, citing Mr Trump’s repeated disparagement of the special counsel, the judge overseeing the case and likely witnesses.