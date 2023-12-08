Network Rail’s CEO was one of thousands of passengers stranded on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Network Rail’s CEO was one of thousands of passengers stranded on Thursday

By Press Association
Passengers after being evacuated from trains at Paddington station in London on Thursday evening (Mikey Worrall/PA)
Passengers after being evacuated from trains at Paddington station in London on Thursday evening (Mikey Worrall/PA)

Network Rail’s CEO was one of thousands of passengers stranded in trains for hours on Thursday night.

Chief executive at Network Rail, Andrew Haines, said he was trapped in a train with his son and 981 others.

Travellers reported being stuck in dark, cold carriages for more than three hours just outside Paddington Station that night, including TV presenter Rachel Riley and singer James Blunt who tweeted: “Been stuck somewhere outside Paddington for close to 4 hours now. Out of peanuts and wine.”

Around seven trains operated by the Elizabeth Line, Heathrow Express and Great Western Railway (GWR) stopped moving after overhead electrical cables were damaged in west London.

The next day, Mr Haines criticised his company’s safety procedures and customer service.

Paddington station disruption
The train with damaged overhead electric cables in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London (Aslef/PA)

He said: “None of us would have wanted our friends or family to have had to go through it.

“By coincidence, my son was on the same train as me along with 981 other people and provided ample feedback via our family WhatsApp group.

“My heartfelt apologies to anyone caught up in last night’s problems.

“I intend to use my own painful experience in committing to improve how we deliver for our customers and support our colleagues, especially when things go wrong.”

“Yesterday evening was not one of our finest moments.”

The father, who also leads the Great British Railways Transition Team – which aims to improve and simplify train travel, added: “As an industry, we let down thousands of passengers after a hugely disruptive incident just outside of Paddington station.

Paddington station disruption
Passengers being evacuated onto the track in west London (Laura Bentley/PA)

“For once I had the pain of experiencing it at first hand, both as a customer and as a colleague looking to support others in a testing circumstance.

“It wasn’t pleasant and I had the benefit of being with a great crew on a train with auxiliary power.

“We failed as a system.

“Too many individual actors seeing risk from their own perspective meant it was harder than it should have been to get things done whilst maintaining safety.

“Multiple self-evacuations, because of the pace at which we were able to move or even access trains, cannot be regarded as good safety practice.

“Lastly, we have gone backwards on customer service. Tools to look after passengers that I would have used as a station manager in 1987 – before I’d even seen a mobile phone – were not available and we were hardly great at it then.

“We can do better than we did last night when we take customers’ legitimate concerns seriously.”