What the papers say – December 9

By Press Association
Developments with the Prime Minister’s Rwanda plan continue to lead the nation’s papers.

The Times reports Rishi Sunak’s emergency Rwanda legislation has been given only a “50% at best” chance of successfully getting removal flights off next year in an official legal assessment for the Government.

The Guardian says the Home Office has been ordered to reveal the full costs of the PM’s plan to the public accounts committee.

Tory rebels are “plotting to derail” the law, according to the i.

And The Daily Telegraph leads with comments from former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who accuses Mr Sunak of failing to keep his word on doing “whatever it takes” to stop the boats.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says Nigel Farage’s team has been accused of using doctored photographs in an effort to win votes on I’m A Celebrity.

The King is refusing to be “emotionally blackmailed” over the book row with the Duke of Sussex, according to The Sun.

The Independent leads with the US urging Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza.

The festive season takes centre stage across the rest of the front pages, with the Daily Mail reporting postal workers have been told to prioritise money-spinning parcels such as Amazon deliveries “at the expense of letters”, including Christmas cards.

The FT Weekend says disruption in the Panama and Suez canals is threatening global supply chains in the run-up to Christmas.

Five million Britons are planning to spend Christmas abroad to escape the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says there has been a drop in the number of professional Santas available at Christmas grottos.