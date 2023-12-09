US teenager sworn in as lawyer after passing state bar exam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US teenager sworn in as lawyer after passing state bar exam

By Press Association
Peter Park said the exam had been tough, but it was worth it (Tulare County District Attorney’s Office via AP)
Peter Park said the exam had been tough, but it was worth it (Tulare County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

A US teenager has been sworn in as a lawyer after passing the State Bar of California exam.

The Tulare County district attorney’s office said that, according to research, Peter Park is the youngest person to pass the exam, having taken the test when he was 17.

The State Bar said it could not confirm that Mr Park is the youngest, but hailed his achievement.

Executive director Leah Wilson said: “Passing the California Bar exam is a major accomplishment at any age, and for someone as young as Mr Park, it is quite an extraordinary feat and one worth celebrating.”

Peter Park is sworn in
Mr Park is sworn in (Tulare County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

Mr Park took the exam in July and received the results on November 9.

The teenager said in a statement: “It was not easy, but it was worth it.”

Mr Park began high school at Oxford Academy in Cypress, California, in 2019 aged 13 and simultaneously began a four-year juris doctor programme at the Northwestern California University School of Law after completing college-level proficiency exams.

He graduated from high school in 2021 by taking the state’s high school proficiency exam and focused on law school, graduating this year.

The teenager became a law clerk for the district attorney’s office in August, turned 18 in late November and was sworn in as a lawyer on Tuesday.