Storm Elin to bring gale force winds to Ireland as weather warnings issued

Storm Elin will bring gale force winds to parts of Ireland as Met Eireann issued a range of weather warnings.

Counties Dublin, Wicklow and Donegal have been served orange warnings for wind.

It is predicted that Storm Elin will generate gale force west to north-west winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties on Saturday.

Yellow wind warnings have also been issued for Clare, Tipperary, Cavan, and Monaghan.

#StormElin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties in parts during Saturday ⚠️ Status Orange wind warnings have been issued for #Wicklow, #Dublin & #Donegal 🍃🌊 More here 👇https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/FQXlXqdIHf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 9, 2023

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office released a yellow warning for rain for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry.

Yellow warnings for rain indicate heavy rain will give a risk of localised flooding and some travel disruption on Saturday.

#StormElin has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday ⚠️ Stay #weatheraware Latest warning information 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/5pZDke4ZX3 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 9, 2023

The Met Office also warns that strong winds may lead to some transport disruption as spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer in affected areas.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible, along with some interruption to power supplies and other services.