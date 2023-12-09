Erdogan accuses West of ‘barbarism’ and Islamophobia over war in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Erdogan accuses West of ‘barbarism’ and Islamophobia over war in Gaza

By Press Association
Mr Erdogan accused the West of Islamophobia (AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has used a speech on human rights to accuse the West of “barbarism” over its stance on the Israel-Hamas war and what he alleged was its toleration of Islamophobia.

Mr Erdogan told a packed hall in Istanbul the day before the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “Israel has carried out atrocities and massacres that will shame the whole of humanity.

“All the values relating to humanity are being murdered in Gaza.

“In the face of such brutality, international institutions and human rights organisations are not taking any concrete steps to prevent such violations.”

The human rights declaration, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in Paris on December 10 1948, enshrines a standard for human rights and freedoms for all people.

Israeli soldiers
Israeli soldiers patrol as the smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes (AP)

Referring to Friday’s US veto of a United Nations resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Erdogan said a fairer world was possible, “but not with America, because the USA stands with Israel … From now on, humanity won’t think the USA supports the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”.

Turkey’s human rights record during Mr Erdogan’s two decades in power has come under frequent criticism over the targeting of government critics and political opponents, the undermining of judicial independence and the weakening of democratic institutions.

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention on preventing and violence against women and has failed to implement European Court of Human Rights judgments.

On Saturday, the Turkish President defined Islamophobia and xenophobia, which he said “engulf Western societies like poison ivy”, as the greatest threats to human rights.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mr Erdogan criticised the US and the West on human rights grounds (AP)

He told the cheering audience that the only value “the West holds on to is its barbarism. We have seen this example of the West’s barbarism in all those unfortunate events that they either supported or perpetrated”.

Mr Erdogan cited the 2019 attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which a gunman killed 51 people, as an Islamophobic attack that was “legitimised” and “even encouraged” by the West.

“According to their understanding, non-Westerners don’t have the right to enjoy those universal human rights … they overlook Islamophobic attacks and they show the twisted perception and mentality of the West,” he said.

In October, Mr Erdogan told a massive protest crowd in Istanbul that his government was preparing to declare Israel a “war criminal” due to its actions in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government said in response that it would reassess its diplomatic relations with Turkey.