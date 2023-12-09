Two dead and two injured in car crash involving police vehicle in Shropshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two dead and two injured in car crash involving police vehicle in Shropshire

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Two people have died and two others have been injured in a crash involving a police vehicle in Shropshire.

A man in his sixties was driving a Skoda when it collided with a police vehicle on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth in Morville Heath at about 10.15am on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said that the driver was killed in the collision, along with one of his passengers, a woman in her fifties. A third passenger, a woman in her twenties, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the police vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the QE Hospital in Birmingham.

West Mercia Police said the officer was driving a crime scene investigation vehicle that was not travelling in response to an emergency.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris, of West Mercia Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman following this awful incident, and our staff member who has been seriously hurt, at this difficult time.

“We ask that their privacy is respected. I would also like to reassure the public that we have referred the incident to the IOPC.”

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to report it online via our website www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference number 166i of Saturday December 9.