Two dead and two injured in car crash involving police vehicle in Shropshire

Two people have died and two others have been injured in a crash involving a police vehicle in Shropshire.

A man in his sixties was driving a Skoda when it collided with a police vehicle on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth in Morville Heath at about 10.15am on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said that the driver was killed in the collision, along with one of his passengers, a woman in her fifties. A third passenger, a woman in her twenties, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the police vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the QE Hospital in Birmingham.

West Mercia Police said the officer was driving a crime scene investigation vehicle that was not travelling in response to an emergency.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris, of West Mercia Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman following this awful incident, and our staff member who has been seriously hurt, at this difficult time.

“We ask that their privacy is respected. I would also like to reassure the public that we have referred the incident to the IOPC.”

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to report it online via our website www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference number 166i of Saturday December 9.