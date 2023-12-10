Good cause calling itself ‘fourth emergency service’ launches Christmas campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good cause calling itself ‘fourth emergency service’ launches Christmas campaign

By Press Association
Keely Dalfen, The Brick’s chief executive (The Brick/PA)
A charity for struggling families has launched an advert highlighting the reality of Christmas for those who have very little.

The Brick, in Wigan and Leigh in Greater Manchester, has showcased its work during the cost-of-living crisis, pointing out it is distributing household essentials as well as toys and gifts for disadvantaged children.

While big retailers spend millions on sumptuous TV advertising campaigns, The Brick’s two-minute film was produced for free.

It highlights the work the charity does, supplying local families with surplus goods donated by businesses.

It uses the example of a family receiving toilet rolls after being forced to use public conveniences because it could not afford toilet paper.

According to End Child Poverty, one in three children in Wigan and Leigh grows up in poverty, so The Brick has stepped up to provide essential items for families, such as sanitary products, toothpaste, clothing, shoes and even carpet tiles, as well as traditional gifts and toys to tens of thousands of homes.

Chief executive Keely Dalfen said: “Families have felt abandoned this year, with nowhere to turn.

“They have exhausted their savings and are on the brink of crisis, and many in vulnerable housing are terrified of eviction.”

Items from The Brick are distributed via referrals from more than 300 professional partners such as social workers, healthcare providers, charities and schools.

Ms Dalfen added: “This Christmas and beyond, we will be a fourth emergency service; our 24/7 webchat service will be up and running and we will be working hard to put the magic back into Christmas Day.

“No child should feel that they are not worthy, and no parent should wake up on Christmas Day with the anxiety of knowing that their child isn’t getting what they asked for from Santa.”

Mark Woods, creative director of Really Good Films, which made the film, said: “We’re proud to have helped The Brick make this ‘Little Christmas Ad’.

“The work that Keely and her team do is vital all year round, but especially so at this time of year. To be able to help them tell their story was a real privilege.”

To donate, visit The Brick’s website or text BRICK10 to 70480 to give £10.