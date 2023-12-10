Granada’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao abandoned after death of home fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Granada’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao abandoned after death of home fan

By Press Association
The game was stopped after around 15 minutes after officials were alerted to a problem in the stands (Brian Lawless/PA)
The game was stopped after around 15 minutes after officials were alerted to a problem in the stands (Brian Lawless/PA)

Granada’s LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao was abandoned following the death of a home fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Carmenes.

The visitors went ahead through an early goal from Inaki Williams, before the game was stopped after around 15 minutes after officials were alerted to a problem in the stands.

As the person received ongoing medical treatment, the players were eventually taken off the field.

LaLiga later confirmed the supporter had died and the match would be rescheduled.

“Granada CF vs. Athletic Club de Bilbao has been suspended following the tragic death of a fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Cármenes,” a league statement read.

“Our condolences go out to their family and friends, as well as to all Granada CF fans. A rescheduled date and time for the match will be announced in the near future.”

A statement from Granada added: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the entire Granada family.”

Athletic Bilbao said in a statement: “LaLiga and the two clubs have agreed to call off the match due to the death of a fan at Los Carmenes.

“Athletic Club expresses its deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the person’s family and loved ones.”

In Sunday’s other early kick-off, Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa for an eighth successive home league win this season.