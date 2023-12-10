Man arrested in connection with 1984 East Finchley murder of Anthony Littler

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 1984 murder of Anthony Littler in East Finchley.

Mr Littler was found with head injuries in an alleyway known as The Causeway, near East Finchley Tube station, north London, at 12.15am on May 1 1984.

Mr Littler, an executive officer at Customs and Excise, was single and lived a short distance from the station.

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police launched an appeal for information surrounding his death.

The alleyway in East Finchley, north London where Anthony Littler was found (Met Police/PA)

On Sunday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been bailed until January pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “This arrest comes just four days after our latest appeal, and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information.

“However, we still need to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to Anthony’s murder.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 020 8358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111