Teenager due in court charged with murder after woman shot dead in east London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager due in court charged with murder after woman shot dead in east London

By Press Association
The shooting took place in Hackney, east London (Lucy North/PA)
The shooting took place in Hackney, east London (Lucy North/PA)

A teenage boy is due to appear in court charged with murder after a woman was shot dead in east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, was killed in Hackney last week and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy also suffered gunshot wounds, but were later discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old was detained in the early hours of Friday morning.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, having been charged on Saturday.

The teenager has also been charged with the attempted murder of the 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who were injured.

Lianne Gordon
Lianne Gordon was killed on Tuesday evening (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

The force was called to reports of a shooting outside an address in Vine Close at 6.28pm last Tuesday and officers attended alongside paramedics.

Ms Gordon and the two other people who suffered gunshot wounds were not related but are believed to have known each other, police said.

Officers previously said they were trying to determine if the attack is linked to shots being fired in the same road days before.

Ms Gordon’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

At the weekend, the force reiterated its appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.