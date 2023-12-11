Around one in five babies born via emergency Caesarean last year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Around one in five babies born via emergency Caesarean last year, figures show

By Press Association
Data published by NHS England showed the number of births in the country is at its lowest level in more than 20 years (PA)
Data published by NHS England showed the number of births in the country is at its lowest level in more than 20 years (PA)

The proportion of babies delivered via planned or emergency Caesarean sections increased last year, with experts suggesting the trend could be down to more complex births due to obesity or women waiting until they are older to get pregnant.

Data published by NHS England also showed the number of births in the country is at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

Of the 547,244 births recorded in 2022/2023, some 17.4% were delivered by elective Caesarean section – a planned procedure which is usually carried out around the 39th week of pregnancy.

This is up from 15.9% of the 578,562 births recorded in the previous 12 months.

The proportion of emergency Caesarean sections – when a vaginal birth may be deemed too risky by doctors – also increased from 20.1% to 21.9%, or around one in five births.

The statistics suggest a long-term upwards trend in emergency Caesarean sections in England.

Some 671,255 babies were born a decade ago in 2012/13, with 14.8%, or around one in seven, delivered via emergency Caesarean.

The proportions of both elective and emergency procedures in 2022/23 are the highest since 1980, which is as far back as current NHS England data on deliveries goes.

Dr Laura Hipple, vice president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “Over recent years there has been a gradual increase in the number of Caesareans.

“A major factor is the growing number of complex births. Nationally we are seeing rising rates of obesity and people choosing to have children at a later state in their life, both of which can increase the chance of complications.

“An emergency or unplanned Caesarean birth may happen when there are serious concerns about the wellbeing of the woman and/or the baby, or when the labour is not progressing as expected.

“In these circumstances, a Caesarean birth can be a life-saving procedure.”

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in 2021 the average age of mothers who gave birth in England and Wales was 30.9 years.

Statistics released by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities in May showed 25.9% of people over the age of 18 in England in 2021 to 2022 were obese and the prevalence was similar among women (26.1%) and men (25.8%).

The number of births last year is down from the 578,562 recorded in the previous 12 months.

It is the lowest level since 541,700 births were recorded in 2001/2002.

Justine Roberts, the chief executive and founder of parents’ website Mumsnet, said: “Whether or not to have children is a deeply personal decision, but it’s one that’s often influenced by financial factors.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues, we hear from increasing numbers of Mumsnet users who worry that they simply can’t afford to have kids.

“Given sky-high childcare costs, a housing crisis, and ever increasing food and fuel bills – not to mention a stubborn gender pay gap that’s exacerbated by motherhood – it’s not really surprising that the birth rate is falling”.