Mother to appear in court charged with manslaughter over children’s fire deaths

A mother will appear in court charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire killed her two sets of twin sons in south London in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, is also charged with child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, the Metropolitan Police said.

She will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court having been charged on Thursday.

Her four children, Leyton and Logan Hoath, three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, four, died after the fire at a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at about 7pm on December 16 2021.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house during the “intense blaze”, removed the brothers and gave them CPR before they were taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade.

“It is imperative that no material or comments are published or shared online that could prejudice future court proceedings.”

In a statement given to MailOnline after the fire, Dalton Hoath, the father of the boys, said: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

Balloons were released in Sutton in memory of the brothers (PA)

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all sons, brothers, grandsons, great-grandsons, nephews and cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.”

In a post on Facebook in 2021, their paternal grandfather Jason Hoath wrote: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing (sic) their life’s (sic) were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

“(They were) taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”