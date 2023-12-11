Children worried peers’ families cannot afford presents this Christmas – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children worried peers’ families cannot afford presents this Christmas – survey

By Press Association
A survey has suggested children are worried about their peers’ ability to celebrate Christmas because of financial worries (Alamy/UK)
Around a third of young people are worried their friends or classmates will not get presents or be able to celebrate Christmas because of their family’s money worries, according to a survey by a children’s charity.

Just over a fifth (22%) told of concerns their friends or classmates will not be able to visit family for the holidays thanks to travel costs, while around three in 10 expressed fears their peers will not enjoy a warm home this winter because of heating bills, the polling suggested.

Action for Children said the results indicate many families are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and appealed for people to support its Secret Santa campaign which allows people to buy a gift or make a donation to help vulnerable children.

The charity commissioned polling, carried out by Censuswide in November, of 2,004 UK children aged between eight and 18.

The results showed that 33% of respondents were worried about a friend or classmate not getting presents, and 32% worried about them being able to celebrate Christmas at all amid financial constraints.

The charity also gathered evidence from 200 of its frontline workers, and found that three-quarters said the current pressures on families and young people they support are worse than last year.

A third (32%) of the frontline workers said energy bills were the biggest financial concerns among those they are supporting, while 30% said it was food costs.

Increasing debt is a concern for people, according to 15% of the workers surveyed, up from 8% of those surveyed last year.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, said: “The magic of Christmas begins in childhood. But for children on the breadline up and down the UK it’s anything but magical.

“How do you give a child a Christmas to remember when you’re going without food so they can eat? How can they experience the joy of Christmas if it’s just another day to go to bed hungry and to wake up cold?”

He said missing out on essentials such as heating and food “can scar a child’s whole life”, as he called on the Government to “do more for them during this brutal and ongoing cost-of-living crisis, as well as deliver ambitious policies to end child poverty for good”.

“Until every family has enough money to keep their child warm and well fed, we will continue to help them,” he said.

“That’s why we’re asking the public to get behind our Secret Santa campaign to help us support our most vulnerable children, not just at Christmas but every day.”

The charity survey comes after international research suggested the UK has a relatively high rate of teenagers skipping meals because of poverty compared with other countries.

More than one in 10 (11%) pupils in the UK said they did not eat at least once a week because there was not enough money to buy food, according to a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The average across the 25 OECD countries with available data was 8%, according to the survey of 15-year-olds around the world.

Meanwhile, Unicef said its research had shown that child poverty levels in the UK have risen by a fifth in recent years, ranking worst among some of the world’s richest countries.

When it came to how child income poverty rates had changed in roughly the past decade, the UK placed 39 out of 39 relatively well-off countries.

Unicef’s report looked at high-income and upper middle-income countries in the European Union (EU) and the OECD, to assess the current state of child poverty and progress countries have made towards eliminating it in the period between 2012-14 and 2019-21.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “There are 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty than in 2010, including 400,000 fewer children, but we know some families are struggling, which is why we are providing support worth around £3,700 per household on average, including raising benefits by over 10% this year and helping people with essentials through the Household Support Fund.

“We’re also investing £3.5 billion to help thousands into jobs and removing barriers to work for parents with the biggest ever expansion of free childcare – saving eligible families up to £6,500 a year.”