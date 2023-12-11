What the papers say – December 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 11

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (PA)
A collection of British newspapers (PA)

The latest Rwanda deal and the chaos it has triggered within the Conservative Party lead many of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

The Times focuses on a leaked Home Office report that claims the updated legislation has the capacity to withstand 99.5% of legal challenges from migrants to block deportation to Rwanda.

The growing turmoil in the Conservatives and pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the focus of the Metro.

The Daily Express says Tory rebels have been urged by party chairman Richard Holden to back the Rwanda plan which he says “stands on the side of British people”.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Sunak is under pressure to toughen the Rwanda legislation or face losing a crucial vote.

The Daily Mirror calls for an election, describing the Prime Minister as a “lame duck” heading into Christmas.

Response to Rwanda leads the Daily Mail which criticises Gary Lineker and other celebrities for a letter opposing the Government’s policy on Rwanda.

Elsewhere, The Independent say a top doctor has warned A&E visits are making patients sicker while the Financial Times says nearly half of voters in US think President Biden is spending too much money on aid for Ukraine.

And the Daily Star says solar storms could cripple Britain’s rail network.