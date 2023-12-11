Rugby World Cup and Happy Valley among top UK Google searches of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby World Cup and Happy Valley among top UK Google searches of 2023

By Press Association
The Rugby World Cup was one of the top Google searches of the year (Adam Davy/PA)
The Rugby World Cup, Happy Valley and blockbuster movie Oppenheimer were among the top Google searches of the year in the UK, the tech giant has revealed.

According to its annual Year in Search data, “when is the Coronation?” was the most commonly asked ‘when’ question of the year, ahead of “when does Love Island start?”.

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry was the most searched for celebrity death of the year, and the most popular ‘how to’ Google search of 2023 was “how to watch the Champions League Final”.

And in the year discussions around artificial intelligence (AI) went mainstream thanks to the rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT, “What is generative AI?” – the technology behind such chatbots – was the most googled AI-related question of the year in the UK.

Google’s data revealed that the Women’s World Cup was the second-most searched sporting event, after the Rugby World Cup and ahead of the Ashes, while Tommy Fury was the most searched for athlete, ahead of England men’s football captain Harry Kane.

Sam Smith was the most Googled musician, with Arctic Monkeys second and Lil Tay third – Taylor Swift was named tenth on the list, just behind UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller.

Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire starred in Happy Valley which was the top TV search on Google in the UK in 2023 (Ben Blackall/BBC/PA)

In films, Oppenheimer was just ahead of Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy, while Happy Valley was the top TV search ahead of The Last Of Us.

Matt Cooke, head of Google News Lab, said: “As we reach the end of 2023, it’s refreshing to be reminded of everything we enjoyed throughout the year – which otherwise had its fair share of challenging moments for the UK and the world.

“From David Beckham’s return to the spotlight, to Barbie vs Oppenheimer, to the highs of England’s sporting successes, we’ve had moments to keep us smiling despite difficult times.”

Alongside its top searches for 2023, Google marked its 25th anniversary this year by revealing its global top 10 most searched for terms ever, with the Great Wall of China leading the list.

That was followed by searches for Let It Go by Idina Menzel – the main song from animated movie Frozen – climate activist Greta Thunberg, Mount Rushmore national memorial and Abbey Road.

Canadian singer Drake, Disneyland, anime TV series Naruto: Shippuden, Marvel superhero Deadpool and Martin Luther King Jr completed the all-time top 10.

“As Google celebrates its 25th birthday, it’s also been fun to take a trip down memory lane with our all-time most searched list, seeing Drake taking on The Beatles, and interest in some of the world’s most ancient attractions still going strong,” Mr Cooke said.

“It’s also incredibly inspiring to see the stratospheric rise of Greta Thunberg capturing hearts and minds across the world, and the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr doing the same.

“As always, we’re thrilled that people worldwide continue to turn to Google when they want to learn, discover, explore, or simply sing along to their favourite Disney films.”