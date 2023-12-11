US man ‘associated with secret service’ leaves UK after nurse injured in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

US man ‘associated with secret service’ leaves UK after nurse injured in crash

By Press Association
Elizabeth Donowho was left unable to walk for six weeks after the crash (Elizabeth Donowho/PA)
Elizabeth Donowho was left unable to walk for six weeks after the crash (Elizabeth Donowho/PA)

An American citizen “associated with the secret service” has left the UK despite “assurances” from his employer that he would not leave after a car crash that left a nurse unable to walk.

Issac Calderon was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on December 1 charged with causing Elizabeth Donowho serious injury by dangerous driving in a collision in July.

West Mercia Police told Ms Donowho the 22-year-old suspect had been carrying out work “associated with the secret service” and working on matters “that might come under the Official Secrets Act” prior to the crash on the A4103 near Shucknall in Herefordshire on July 31.

The force also told the 56-year-old that the “extradition process” has now commenced after Calderon left the country to return to Houston, Texas, in the US on a commercial flight on November 25.

Police also told Ms Donowho they had received “assurances” from his employer that he would not leave the country, but did not specify who the employer was.

Elizabeth Donowho
Elizabeth Donowho broke both ankles in the crash in July (Elizabeth Donowho/PA)

Ms Donowho, of Malvern, Worcestershire, said she was left unable to walk for six weeks after the collision – in which she broke both of her ankles, as well as suffering a fractured sternum and a broken bone in her hand.

The Hereford Times said the suspect’s occupation was given as an American soldier during December’s court hearing.

Calderon has been described as a “private citizen” by the US Embassy and police said he had been in the UK on a work visa.

The PA news agency understands there are no issues surrounding diplomatic immunity in the case.

It is understood police were not advised of any intention Calderon had of leaving the UK.

He had been interviewed on August 15 by officers, 15 days after the initial crash as he had required immediate hospital treatment.

Confirming Calderon’s departure, West Mercia Police said: “On Friday 1 December 2023 at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court a warrant was issued for the arrest of Issac Calderon, 22, who is wanted for failure to appear at court on a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“Mr Calderon is an American citizen who, we understand, was in the UK on a work visa.

“Our inquiries have established that he left the UK on November 25 and flew to the United States.

“We are engaging with his solicitor to inform him of the warrant and the need for him to return to the UK.

“We have also prepared appropriate paperwork should we need to request extradition, to ensure that the case can be heard in court.”

The case follows that of Anne Sacoolas, who was able to leave the UK when diplomatic immunity was asserted on behalf by the US government after killing teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in August 2019 while driving on the wrong side of the road.

A US Embassy spokeswoman said: “The US Embassy does not comment on law enforcement matters involving private US citizens.

“The US and UK co-ordinate closely on law enforcement matters.”

The Home Office said it would neither confirm nor deny whether an extradition request had been made until the suspect had been arrested, as a matter of longstanding policy and practice.