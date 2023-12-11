Man dies following ‘targeted’ attack on three people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies following ‘targeted’ attack on three people

By Press Association
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital following the incident in Liverpool (Yui Mok/PA)
A man has died after three people were stabbed and slashed in a “targeted attack”.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital following the incident in a block of flats in Toxteth, Liverpool, at about 1pm on Sunday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were also taken to hospital following the attack in the communal area of the building on the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close.

The man is critically injured and the woman is in a serious but stable condition, the force spokesman said.

Police are searching for a male suspect, who is believed to have been known to the victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “This was a shocking attack that has tragically resulted in the death of a man. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and specialist officers are currently supporting them.

“There are two other victims who remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in this attack. Although it’s still early in the investigation, we believe this was targeted and that the suspect is known to the victims.

“We are determined to find the male responsible for this attack and we will be relentless in our pursuit. The local community will be concerned by this incident, but please be assured that our investigation is ongoing to find him and remove him from our streets.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them through their social media desk on X, formerly Twitter, @MerPolCC, quoting log number 451 of December 10, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.