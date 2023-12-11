Cambodia’s prime minister visits Vietnam to sign deals on trade and science

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cambodia's prime minister visits Vietnam to sign deals on trade and science

By Press Association
Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh, left, and Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet inspect an honour guard in Hanoi
Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet met with his Vietnamese counterpart on Monday on an official visit to boost relations between the neighbouring Southeast Asian countries that are close but historically complicated.

Vietnam’s prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh, and Hun Manet attended a welcome ceremony in the capital, Hanoi, where they reviewed an honour guard before holding talks that Cambodian officials had said would cover co-operation in the fields of education, trade, security, defence and border affairs, among others.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several agreements on co-operation in trade and science.

Two-way trade between Vietnam and Cambodia totalled 10.57 billion US dollars in 2022 and 7.1 billion dollars in the first 10 months of 2023, with a projection to reach 9.0 billion dollars by the end of the year, according to the state Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner.

Hun Manet was also scheduled to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, who as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam is the country’s top leader; Vo Van Thuong, the president; and Vuong Dinh Hue, the national assembly chief.

It is Hun Manet’s first visit to Vietnam since he became prime minister in August, succeeding his father, Hun Sen, who maintained close relations with Vietnam’s communist leadership during his 38 years in power.

Many Cambodians, however, harbour a traditional hostility toward bigger and richer Vietnam, which they suspect of seeking to annex Cambodian territory.

Some Cambodian politicians highlight the issue, and prejudice against ethnic Vietnamese residents is not rare.

Hun Manet’s father, Hun Sen, was installed as prime minister in 1985 by a Vietnamese occupying force that had invaded Cambodia to oust the communist Khmer Rouge from power in 1979.

The extremist policies of the Khmer Rouge are held responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million Cambodians through starvation, overwork and execution.

Hun Manet in 1999 became the first Cambodian to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point.

Before becoming prime minister, he was commander of Cambodia’s army.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, is scheduled to make a state visit to Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It was not announced if he would also meet Hun Manet, whose own visit extends until Tuesday.