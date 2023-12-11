Thousands of pounds raised for seven-year-old’s funeral after Folkestone crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of pounds raised for seven-year-old’s funeral after Folkestone crash

By Press Association
Flowers and messages left at the scene in Sandgate, near Folkestone, after seven-year-old William Brown was killed in a crash on Monday (PA)
Hundreds of people have donated towards the funeral of a seven-year-old boy who was killed in a crash in Folkestone.

A GoFundMe page set up by the parents of William Brown has raised more than £16,000 so far.

Kent Police is appealing for information after the incident happened at around 5.35pm on Wednesday, December 6, on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

Two vehicles – a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car – were involved and the van left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

William was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit while trying to collect his football, according to his father, William Brown Sr.

On the GoFundMe page, William’s mother, Laura Brown, said: “Words cannot express the unimaginable grief we feel as a family and the debilitating lives we now need to endure without his joyous presence.

“This funding page has the sole purpose of giving William the send off he deserves with any remaining funds to go to St Eanswythe’s Church, a place so dear to William’s heart.”

She said his service will be held at the Folkestone-based church – a place he “absolutely loved.”

Ms Brown added: “He was child of God and he spent nearly every day after school in that graveyard. He would spend his time collecting conkers, foraging for wild garlic or generally digging, something that he loved.

“Whilst this tragedy is incomprehensible to us all we need to do what William always did, see the positive. That positive is that we are so grateful for the seven glorious years we had with him. It was nothing but a privilege.”

The fundraiser has received donations from more than 700 people totalling more than £16,300.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Dymchurch on December 7 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of the crash and perverting the course of justice.

He was later released on bail until March 6 as officers continue their investigations.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Kent Police using reference MM/DGC/130/23.