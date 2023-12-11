Putin visits shipyard as two new nuclear submarines are commissioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin visits shipyard as two new nuclear submarines are commissioned

By Press Association
Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, visits the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
The Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled to a shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, a visit that showcased the country’s nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s trip to the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, in Russia’s north-western Archangelsk region, comes three days after he declared his intention to seek another six-year term.

Mr Putin announced his decision to run in the March 17 presidential election, which he is all but certain to win, while speaking to soldiers who fought in Ukraine after a Kremlin award ceremony – a setting that underlined his focus on the military action in Ukraine.

Monday’s visit to Sevmash, where Mr Putin oversaw raising the navy’s flag on the newly built Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarines, also appeared to emphasise his focus on bolstering Russia’s nuclear forces amid the tensions with the US and other Nato allies over Ukraine.

Russia Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin, centre, attends a flag-raising ceremony for the newly-built submarines (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Putin has cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 as a response to what he described as Western efforts to threaten Russia and undermine its security, while Ukraine and its allies have denounced the action as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Speaking at the shipyard, Mr Putin pledged to carry out plans to modernise the Russian navy.

The Emperor Alexander III is the seventh Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine to enter service.

Each of them is armed with 16 nuclear-equipped Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Mr Putin announced that three more such submarines are under construction.

They are part of Russia’s nuclear triad, which also includes land-based nuclear missiles and nuclear-armed strategic bombers.

The Krasnoyarsk is a nuclear-powered submarine of the new Yasen type.

It is armed with cruise missiles and torpedoes, and is designed to hunt for enemy submarines and is also capable of attacking ground targets.

Mr Putin said that another five Yasen-class submarines are being built.