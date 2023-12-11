Poland’s outgoing government loses confidence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poland’s outgoing government loses confidence vote

By Press Association
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reacts after losing confidence vote at the parliament (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, ending the rule of his national conservative party after eight years in power.

The vote paves the way for the majority in parliament to elect Donald Tusk, a centrist and former EU leader, as prime minister, a role he held already from 2007-2014.

Lawmakers plan to tap him later on Monday.

Poland Politics
The national conservatives who have ruled Poland for eight years are expected to finally relinquish power to a centrist bloc led by political veteran Donald Tusk (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Mr Morawiecki’s government was defeated 266-190 in the 460-seat lower house.

The vote was a key step in a power transition that began in the Polish parliament on Monday, where the outgoing national conservative leaders made their farewell statements.

The power transition, two months after Poles turned out in huge numbers to vote for change, was delayed for weeks by the president, who chose to keep his political allies in office as long as possible.

Parliamentary proceedings have ignited widespread curiosity and emotions, leading to a spike in the number of subscribers to the Sejm’s YouTube channel.

Szymon Holownia, a former TV showman who leads a party allied with Tusk, became the speaker of parliament last month and has been trying to encourage discipline in the sometimes raucous assembly.

A Warsaw cinema that livestreamed Monday’s proceedings drew hundreds of spectators who munched popcorn and erupted in laughter as the outgoing prime minister spoke.

Poland Politics Cinema
People fill a cinema to watch a speech to parliament by outgoing Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Justyna Lemanska, a young female ad agency employee in the audience, said: “So many disturbing things took place in the past eight years that I’m not surprised by this joy that it’s over.”

The change of power in Poland is felt as hugely consequential for the 38 million citizens of the central European nation, where collective anger produced a record-high turnout to replace a government that had been eroding democratic norms.

There is relief for many women who saw reproductive rights eroded and LGBTQ+ people who faced a government hate campaign that drove some to leave the country.

Law and Justice supporters, however, fear the new government will promote more liberal policies that conflict with many of their conservative views.

The change also has implications for Ukraine and the EU.

Mr Tusk is expected to improve Warsaw’s standing in Brussels.

Poland Politics
Donald Tusk is expected to be sworn in as the newest prime minister (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

His leadership of the EU’s fifth largest member by population will boost centrist, pro-EU forces at a time when Eurosceptics, such as Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, are gaining strength.

Poland’s outgoing government was initially one of Kyiv’s strongest allies after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, but ties have worsened as economic competition from Ukrainian food producers and truckers has angered Poles who say their livelihoods are threatened.

In his speech to Parliament, Mr Morawiecki listed his government’s achievements and his desire for reconciliation in a society so divided it sometimes seems at war with itself.

“We must end the Polish-Polish war,” he said, to applause from his supporters but laughter from critics who remember years of divisive policies.

Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski himself defined liberal opponents as “Poles of the worst sort”.

“Let’s choose dialogue. Let’s look for what unites us,” Mr Morawiecki said

Poland Politics
The leader of Poland’s opposition Donald Tusk is scheduled to address lawmakers Tuesday before facing a confidence vote he seems sure to win (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Before the confidence vote, Mr Kaczynski, the driving force in the country for the past eight years, pledged that Law and Justice would pursue its goals until a future victory was possible.

The final act in the transition of power will take place when President Andrzej Duda swears in Mr Tusk and his government. This is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Mr Tusk plans to fly to Brussels for an EU summit later in the week where discussions critical for Ukraine’s future will take place.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russia’s closest ally in the EU, is demanding that Ukraine’s membership in the EU and billions of euros in funding meant for the war-torn country be taken off the agenda.