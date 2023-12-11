Work under way to get people in Leitrim ‘back in their houses before Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Work under way to get people in Leitrim ‘back in their houses before Christmas’

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar inspects damage to the marina in Leitrim after high winds hit the area on Sunday (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar inspects damage to the marina in Leitrim after high winds hit the area on Sunday (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said the Government would be focusing on repairs so people in Leitrim “can get back into their houses hopefully before Christmas”.

Several people’s homes and businesses were severely damaged after a suspected tornado hit the Irish village on Sunday.

A clean-up effort is under way to assess the scale of the damage done after high winds hit street lights, overturned boats in the harbour and lifted roof slates off buildings.

The Taoiseach visited the area on Monday to see the scale of the damage in person, and praised the emergency services for their fast response to the extreme weather event.

“I think it’s only when you really see it you get an appreciation for the explosive force of a whirlwind, and that’s essentially what happened in this village yesterday,” he said, speaking to reporters in Leitrim.

Winter weather Dec 11th 2023
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar views a car which was damaged by a tree in Leitrim Village in Co Leitrim, after a tornado and high winds on Sunday (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar said “we were blessed” no-one was seriously injured or killed given “the force of the wind that ripped through here”.

He said electricity would return to the village on Monday evening, and said the government’s focus would be on facilitating repairs and contacting insurers.

“From the people I spoke to today, almost everyone has insurance,” he told reporters.

“So it’s really a case of making sure that the insurance covers an event like this and from what I got from people today, it does and they’ve had a good response from their insurance companies.

“But we’ll of course talk to them centrally, Minister (of State Jennifer) Carroll MacNeill will do that on behalf of the Government and then try and iron out any issues that might arise.”

Winter weather Dec 11th 2023
The clean-up operation begins in Leitrim (Niall Carson/PA)

He said other payments are on offer to help people affected.

“Immediately, the humanitarian scheme from the Department of Social Protection is open and that helps people who are affected if their homes are damaged with financial support,” he said.

“Then as well as that, for those who couldn’t go home, the council has provided them with emergency accommodation as well if they needed it.

“But the next step really is to engage with the insurance companies. Most people are insured, but it can take time for that money to come through. And we can put in place some business supports in particular to help the businesses affected.

“Because there are people obviously who would have expected a very busy period in the run-up to Christmas, they would have staff who would have planned in their minds money, overtime and so on, those are the kind of things we can help with.”

He said damage to public infrastructure such as street lighting and roads will have to be costed and there will be a “special allocation to the council” to cover those repairs.