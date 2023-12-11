Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for procedure

A pregnant Texas woman who sought court permission for an abortion in an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrictive bans in the US has left the state to obtain the procedure, her lawyers said on Monday.

The announcement came as Kate Cox, 31, was awaiting a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court over whether she could legally obtain an abortion under narrow exceptions to the state’s ban.

A judge gave Ms Cox, a mother of two from the Dallas area, permission last week but that decision was put on hold by the state’s all-Republican high court.

Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the Centre for Reproductive Rights, which was representing Ms Cox said: “Her health is on the line. She’s been in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer.”

The organisation did not disclose where Ms Cox went.

On Monday, she was 20 weeks and six days pregnant.

Ms Cox was believed to be the first woman in the US to ask a court for permission for an abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

Her lawsuit quickly became a high-profile test of bans in Texas and a dozen other GOP-controlled states, where abortion is prohibited at nearly all stages of pregnancy.

Days after Ms Cox filed her lawsuit, a pregnant woman in Kentucky also asked a court to allow an abortion.

There has been no ruling yet in that case.

Earlier on Monday, two medical groups in the US urged the Texas Supreme Court to grant a final ruling in favour of Ms Cox.

Her lawyers said that she had been to the emergency at least four times since becoming pregnant again in August.

The brief, which was filed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Society for Maternal-Foetal Medicine, said: “The pervasive ‘climate of fear’ among the Texas medical community is certain to be made worse by this case and the State’s actions in opposing the abortion Ms Cox needs.”

Texas’ abortion ban makes narrow exceptions when the life of the mother is in danger but not for foetal anomalies.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has defended the state’s strict anti-abortion laws for nearly a decade, argued that Ms Cox did not demonstrate that the pregnancy had put her life in danger.

“The Texas Legislature did not intend for courts to become revolving doors of permission slips to obtain abortions,” Mr Paxton’s office wrote in a filing to the state Supreme Court last week.

Doctors told Ms Cox that her foetus has a condition known as trisomy 18, which has a very high likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth and low survival rates, according to her lawsuit filed last week in Austin.

They also told Ms Cox that inducing labour or carrying the baby to term could jeopardise her ability to have another child.

Trisomy 18 occurs in approximately 1 in 2,500 diagnosed pregnancies, doctors told the court in the brief filed on Monday.

There is no live birth in about 70% of pregnancies involving the diagnosis that proceed past 12 weeks gestational age, according to the brief.