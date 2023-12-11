Dangerous driver jailed after crashing into pub during police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dangerous driver jailed after crashing into pub during police chase

By Press Association
The Lockside pub in Worksop following the crash (Nottinghamshire Police)
A driver who reached speeds of up to 110mph during a police chase before crashing into a pub has been jailed, Nottinghamshire Police said.

CCTV shows customers drinking and playing pool when Jamie Kettle’s Landrover Discovery ploughed into The Lockside pub in Worksop on March 27.

The 37-year-old ran off after the collision and waded into a canal in an bid to avoid capture but he was located by specialist dog officers and arrested, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The moment Jamie Kettle crashed a stolen Landrover Discovery into The Lockside pub in Worksop (Nottinghamshire Police)

Kettle, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, was subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two counts of theft from a shop, committed in Harworth on February 22 and March 2.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, the force said.

He was also banned from driving for three years and three months and must take an extended retest.

Kettle also admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker after he aggressively resisted two police officers who were called to a disturbance at an address in Bircotes on September 6 2022.

CCTV grab showing the moments before the car ploughed into the pub (Nottinghamhsire Police)

He bent one of the officer’s fingers back and spat at a second officer as they tried to defuse the situation.

Kettle also pleaded guilty to a charge of witness intimidation, relating to an address in the Retford area on June 2 2022, when he threatened to burn their house down.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Kettle’s dangerous and erratic driving showed utter disregard for the safety of others.

“He continued to drive at speed in highly populated built-up areas before crashing into the pub. There were numerous people inside the pub at the time and also walking through the town centre.

“Extensive structural damage was caused to the pub but thankfully no-one was injured.

“I’m glad we were able to bring this case before the courts and show that this type of criminality is unacceptable and offenders who put other people’s safety at risk in this way will be robustly dealt with.”

Police had received a report of a Landrover Discovery stolen from an address in Woodthorpe.

Officers spotted and then followed the vehicle as it headed along the A614 towards Ollerton.

After exiting onto the A57, Kettle hit speeds of up to 110mph, in a 60mph limit, as police gave chase.

He continued to drive dangerously, including overtaking vehicles at high speed, and going through red lights, before he drove into Worksop and collided with the pub wall, the force said.