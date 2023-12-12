Tennessee Titans stun Miami Dolphins with two late touchdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tennessee Titans stun Miami Dolphins with two late touchdowns

By Press Association
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis falls with the ball near the end zone (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis falls with the ball near the end zone (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The Tennessee Titans scored two late touchdowns as they shocked the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins 28-27.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis found DeAndre Hopkins from three yards and, after a two-point conversion, steered his team into position for Derrick Henry to tie the game with a six-yard run – Nick Folk adding the decisive extra point.

Henry had grabbed the Titans’ opening touchdown in the second quarter, responding to Zach Sieler’s interception return as the Titans largely shut down the Miami offence.

A pair of touchdown runs from Raheem Mostert put the Dolphins 27-13 up inside the final five minutes before Levis, who threw for a career-high 327 yards, led the Titans rally.

The Dolphins remain two games clear of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the conference.

A 37-yard field goal as time ran out from Randy Bullock earned the New York Giants a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers had taken the lead with just 93 seconds remaining when Jordan Love found Malik Heath in the end zone from six yards, but they failed with the two-point conversion and Tommy DeVito’s 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson gave Bullock the chance to win the game.

The defeat leaves the Packers 6-7 alongside four other teams in the race for the third wildcard spot in the NFC.

It means the San Francisco 49ers are the first team to clinch their place in the NFL play-offs.