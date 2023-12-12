Court sets aside South African president’s recognition of Zulu king

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Court sets aside South African president’s recognition of Zulu king

By Press Association
A South African court has overturned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king of the country’s 15 million-strong Zulu nation in what may spark a lengthy battle for the throne (Themba Hadebe/AP)
A South African court has overturned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king of the country’s 15 million-strong Zulu nation in what may spark a lengthy battle for the throne (Themba Hadebe/AP)

A South African court has overturned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king of the country’s 15 million-strong Zulu nation in what may spark a lengthy battle for the throne.

Mr Ramaphosa has now been ordered to launch an investigation into objections by some members of the Zulu royal house that the correct processes were not followed in selecting Mr kaZwelithini as the rightful heir to the throne.

Mr KaZwelithini was chosen as the new king last year after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

He was recognised by Mr Ramaphosa as the new king and handed a recognition certificate, but some of his siblings have challenged the process and insisted he is not the rightful heir and that due processes were not followed in choosing him.

In a judgment delivered by Judge Norman Davis in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, Mr Ramaphosa was criticised for not launching an investigation after he became aware that there was a dispute in the royal house regarding the selection of the heir to the throne.

According to South African law, which recognises and affords some rights and responsibilities to traditional leadership, Mr Ramaphosa was supposed to launch an investigation as soon as he was aware of objections against the recognition of the new king.

COP28 Climate Summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa was criticised for not launching an investigation after he became aware that there was a dispute over the Zulu throne (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

The judgment read: “It is declared that the recognition by the first respondent of the second respondent as Isilo of the Zulu nation was unlawful and invalid and the recognition decision is hereby set aside.”

The judge noted that his ruling was not meant to determine whether the king is the rightful heir, but whether the correct processes had been followed.

The president has now been ordered to appoint a committee to investigate the disputes.

The Zulu royal house is estimated to control about 30% of the land in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province through the Ingonyama Trust.

It also receives an annual budget of more than four million US dollars (£3.2 million) from the provincial government for the upkeep of the royal households and cultural activities.

According to the latest national census, isiZulu is the most spoken language in South Africa, with 24.4% of households speaking it.

The royal house has not yet responded to the judgment.