Poland’s new prime minister pledges to keep world committed to helping Ukraine

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said his government will mobilise to keep the world committed to helping Ukraine.

He said it hurts him to hear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have to keep trying to persuade world leaders of the need to continue supporting Kyiv’s struggle against Russian aggression.

He said it will be a priority for his coalition government to persuade leaders that they need to continue to help Ukraine defend itself, and that is also in the interests of the free world.

Mr Tusk was making his policy speech in parliament on Tuesday, a day after politicians chose him as the new prime minister.

The centrist leader, who was previously prime minister from 2007-2014, returns as the head of a broad alliance that spans the ideological spectrum from left-wing via his own Civic Platform party to more conservative parties.

Donald Tusk celebrates in parliament in Warsaw after being elected Poland’s prime minister (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

He faces many challenges, from restoring democratic standards in his own country, working for the release of European Union funding frozen due to democratic backsliding by his predecessors, and facing the implications of a war across Poland’s eastern border in Ukraine.

One of his easier challenges will be restoring ties with the EU, which were badly strained during the past eight years of rule by a national conservative government.

Mr Tusk, who served as European Council president from 2014-2019 and has strong connections in Brussels, is expected to improve Warsaw’s standing in the bloc’s capital.

His ascension to power came nearly two months after an election which was won by a coalition of parties that ran on separate tickets, but promised to work together under Mr Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic standards and improve ties with allies.