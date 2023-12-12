Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old baby By Press Association December 12 2023, 10.07am Share Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering eight-week-old baby Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4838208/two-people-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murdering-eight-week-old-baby/ Copy Link The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Lincolnshire in October (PA) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an eight-week-old baby. The child died in hospital after police were called to an address in Bourne, Lincolnshire, on October 31. Lincolnshire Police said on Tuesday that two people, a 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on bail while inquiries continue.