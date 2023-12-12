Israeli forces storm hospital in northern Gaza, Health Ministry spokesman claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli forces storm hospital in northern Gaza, Health Ministry spokesman claims

By Press Association
(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
(Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israeli forces have stormed a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the territory’s Health Ministry has said.

Ashraf al-Qidra said the troops forced all the men at Kamal Adwan Hospital, including medics, to gather in the courtyard after entering the facility on Tuesday.

He called on the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel Palestinians
Destruction in Rafah in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike (Hatem Ali/AP)

The army has said it is rounding up men in northern Gaza as it searches for Hamas fighters.

Photos and video circulated online have shown detainees stripped to their underwear, bound and blindfolded. Some who have been released say they were beaten and denied food and water.

The UN humanitarian office said the hospital has 65 patients, including 12 children in intensive care and six newborn babies in incubators.

Some 3,000 displaced people are sheltering there, all awaiting evacuation because of severe shortages of food, water and electricity.

Most of the population of northern Gaza fled weeks ago when Israel ordered a full evacuation.

Ground troops invaded in late October after a blistering three-week air campaign. Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Tens of thousands of people remain in the north, where they have been almost entirely cut off from humanitarian aid for weeks. The health system in the north has largely collapsed.

Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel has said its offensive against Gaza’s Hamas rulers, sparked by their attack on October 7, could go on for weeks or months.

In a briefing with the Associated Press on Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant refused to commit to a firm timeline, but signalled that the current phase of heavy ground fighting and air strikes could stretch on for weeks and that further military activity could continue for months.

He said the next phase would be lower-intensity fighting against “pockets of resistance” and would require Israeli troops to maintain their freedom of operation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will maintain security control over Gaza indefinitely.